MLA's brother arrested for threatening woman in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah's brother MC Murugesan (55) was arrested on Thursday following a complaint lodged by a woman of allegedly threatening and harassing her over a land dispute.

The complainant, Muthumadathi of Thapathi village, in her plaint said that Murugesan waylaid Muthumadathi and her husband Marimuthu at Muthaiahpuram, when they were returning from Tiruchendur temple on Thursday, and threatened to sell her land spread at 4.5 acre in Ottapidaram at a lower price, which she had been refusing for long.

Muthiahpuram police registered an FIR against Murugesan and arrested him. He was produced before the judicial magistrate, who remanded him for 14 days on Friday.

Police sources said Murugesan was hospitalised at Thoothukudi medical college hospital under police custody after he was found ill during a medical check. Murugesan is an AIADMK sympathiser and a realtor who purchases large parcels of land from farmers, and sells them for a renewal energy project. He is the elder brother of Ottapidaram legislator MC Shanmugaiah of DMK party.