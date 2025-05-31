Nilgiris hosts first plantation crop expo, blending agriculture with tourism

NILGIRIS: In a unique initiative to blend agriculture with tourism, the first-ever plantation crop exhibition was inaugurated at the Kattery Park, Coonoor, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the rich agrarian traditions of the Nilgiris.

The event was officially inaugurated by Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, Superintendent of Police NS Nisha and other officials who cut the ribbon and toured the various crop-based installations.

The exhibition showcases a stunning collection of life-like structures crafted from over five tonnes of hill-grown crops, aiming to revive the essence of rural life that is slowly fading in the wake of rapid urbanisation. The event is designed to educate and engage tourists and locals alike on the diversity and cultural relevance of traditional crops grown in the hilly terrain.

Among the key highlights are intricate models made using crops like coffee beans, areca nuts, coconuts, millets, and more. These include a village hut with a man climbing a palm tree, goats made of coffee beans, an oil press crafted from cashew nuts, chickens formed with dried plantain leaves, a traditional grinding stone, mortar and pestle and bullock carts made from cocoa seeds. There is also a model of a tea-picking tribal woman made from betel leaves and a child's toy cart made from palm fruits.

This three-day exhibition, running from May 30 to June 1, marks the final event in a series of vibrant summer festivals organised across the Nilgiris. Previous events included vegetable, spice, and rose exhibitions held in Kotagiri, Gudalur, and Ooty, respectively.

The plantation show adds a fresh dimension to the summer tourist season, drawing crowds who are both amused and educated by the fusion of creativity and agriculture. The district administration and the horticulture department have jointly organised the event to promote agro-tourism and celebrate the hill district's agrarian roots.