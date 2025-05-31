Puducherry woman duped of Rs 5.1 crore in WhatsApp impersonation scam; ten held, Rs 2.48 lakhs recovered

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Crime Police arrested 10 individuals from multiple states - Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal in connection with a WhatsApp scam that defrauded a woman employee of Rs 5.1 crore.

The accused impersonated the victim’s company Managing Director (MD) using a WhatsApp profile and tricked her into transferring funds under the pretext of an urgent business project. They also recovered Rs 2.48 lakhs from banks in West Bengal and Kerala.

According to the complaint, the victim received a message from an unknown number bearing the MD’s profile picture. Believing it to be a new contact number, she engaged in conversation. The impersonator claimed to be at a government meeting and urgently needed funds for a new project. Trusting the identity, the victim transferred Rs 5.1 crore from the company’s account to the bank details provided. Suspicion arose only after the transaction, prompting her to verify the request, only to realise she had been duped.