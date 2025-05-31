Rain break for Tamil Nadu for 10 days from tomorrow

CHENNAI: After intensive wet spell, which brought unprecedented rain especially in Nilgiris and western ghats, there will be a break in southwest monsoon at least for 10 days starting June 1.

The weather system over Bay of Bengal has weakened and lost steam reducing the rainfall. The 7-day forecast issued by regional met centre said heavy rain is likely over Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, ghat areas of Coimbatore and ghat areas of Tirunelveli districts on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Chinnakalar in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 13 cm followed by Nalumukku, Oothu in Tirunelveli and Valparai recording 12 cm each.

Till 7.30 pm on Friday, Tiruttani received 23 mm rain. However, Chennai received moderate rain with Nungambakkam station recording 25 mm and Meenambakkam 19.5 mm.