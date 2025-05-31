Tiruppur councillors demand lasting solution to solid waste management

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation is mulling permanent solutions for solid waste management, said Mayor N Dinesh Kumar on Friday amid demands by councillors in this regard at the council meeting.

The representatives urged the corporation administration to put pressure on the state government to enable a lasting solution to the issues currently prevailing in solid waste management.

"Dumping garbage in stone quarries is not a permanent solution. We are moving towards permanent solutions. Three projects are coming up. But as it takes time, garbage will be dumped in stone quarries until then."

Referring to the protest against the dumping of garbage at a stone quarry in Kalampalayam, near Pongupalayam, the Mayor said, "A large portion of the 700 tonnes of garbage generated daily is dumped at the government-abandoned stone quarry in Kalampalayam. However, for the past few days, the local public has been preventing us from dumping garbage there. We have been dumping garbage there since October 28, 2024 but it is now almost full. Some people are protesting only for selfish reasons."

Three quarries have currently been identified as alternatives. In a few days, the garbage will be taken there, he added.