200 sanitary workers detained after reporting for duty despite ongoing wage dispute in TN

CHENNAI: Around 200 sanitary workers from the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, who turned up for duty on Saturday morning, were detained at various community halls in Arumbakkam, Maduravoyal, and Nerkundram.

The workers said they had not expected to receive their pending salaries but had decided to come to work considering public health concerns during the North-East monsoon period.

The workers sought reinstatement under their former employment terms, directly under the Corporation, instead of being employed through CESPL (of the Ramky Group), the private firm now contracted for waste management in these two zones.

Following a large-scale protest in August, a section of sanitary workers in these zones are yet to report to work, stating that their demands have not been fully met.

They said that going three months without their salaries had severely impacted their families and urged that they be allowed to continue working under the city corporation.