AIADMK councillors walk out of Salem corporation meeting over irregularities

SALEM: The monthly council meeting of the Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) on Friday saw heated exchanges, with AIADMK councillors walking out in protest against what they alleged were irregularities in tender processes and the city corporation's failure to implement a resolution to reduce property tax.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor A Ramachandran in the presence of Commissioner of SCMC M Elangovan and Deputy Mayor M Saratha Devi, began with councillors raising a range of civic concerns, including road quality, market maintenance, and flood prevention works. During the session, councillors raised complaints about road works being carried out during the monsoon season, poor stormwater drain maintenance, and the loss of revenue in the VOC market. AIADMK councillor Selvaraj said the corporation had suffered revenue loss due to irregularities in market tenders, while several DMK councillors urged stricter supervision of contractors executing civic projects.

DMK councillor Gunasekaran raised concerns over road works being carried out during the monsoon season, stating that complaints to contractors were often ignored. He urged the corporation to monitor areas where substandard work was being done and take strict action against those responsible.