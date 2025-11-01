AIADMK must not test my patience, played no role in rebels’ meeting: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Dismissing speculation over his involvement in AIADMK turmoil, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday said he had no role in the recent meeting between TTV Dhinakaran, O Panneerselvam and KA Sengottaiyan, and that it was not right to drag his name into the issue.

“The meeting of the three happened on its own. I have nothing to do with it, and I cannot respond to mere speculation,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Referring to criticism from AIADMK functionaries, he said, “If I start speaking, I will say many things. I have not spoken about the AIADMK yet, but their leaders keep abusing me. I am restraining myself because of the word I gave to Amit Shah. My patience also has a limit.”

Annamalai said he continues his political journey in the BJP with the conviction that they would deliver “pure politics” in Tamil Nadu. “Otherwise, there was no need to quit my job and join the BJP,” Annamalai said.

“I will continue working for the party with the hope that a coalition will emerge to deliver good politics in Tamil Nadu. I do not have the authority to dictate who should stay or how anyone should behave. If I like something, I will say it. If not, I will quit and go back to farming. When the time comes, I will definitely speak,” he said.