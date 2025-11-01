BDU prof’s punishment set aside, fresh POSH probe ordered

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has set aside the punishment of compulsory retirement imposed by the Bharathidasan University on an associate professor on charges of sexually harassing a female student in November last year.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu set aside the punishment recently after finding that the inquiry procedure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) had been violated. Further, he directed the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the university to conduct a fresh inquiry in consonance with the POSH Act and Rules.

Justice Kumaresh passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the associate professor challenging his inquiry proceedings, which were initiated on December 6, 2024.