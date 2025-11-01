Bids invited to build international cricket stadium in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) to develop an international-standard cricket stadium along with a commercial complex in Coimbatore.
As per a document, the ambitious project will come up on a total area of 30.18 acres, divided into two parcels, 20.18 acres for the stadium and 10 acres for a commercial complex. The stadium will be located along National Highway 81, making it easily accessible from the city and nearby districts.
The facility is expected to meet all international cricketing standards, with a proposed seating capacity of 25,000 to 30,000 spectators. It will also include world-class infrastructure such as practice nets, dressing rooms, corporate boxes, VIP and media enclosures, retail spaces, food courts, player and match-official amenities, and extensive parking facilities. The adjoining 10-acre commercial zone will include mixed-use developments aimed at ensuring the project’s financial sustainability.
TIDCO plans to implement the project under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-and-Transfer model through a public-private partnership. The concessionaire will design, finance, construct, and operate the stadium for a period of 60 years before transferring it back to the government. A special purpose vehicle will be formed by the selected developer, in which SDAT will hold a golden share and be represented by two nominees on the board.
Interested firms and consortia (limited to a maximum of two members) have been invited to submit proposals. The EOI was officially released on October 31, 2025. The last date for submitting queries is November 11, followed by a pre-application meeting on November 13. The final deadline for submission of applications is November 24.
Eligibility criteria require applicants to have prior experience in large-scale infrastructure projects valued at a minimum of Rs 300 crore or a built-up area of at least 3 lakh sq ft. They must also have an average annual turnover of Rs 300 crore over the past five financial years.