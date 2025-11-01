Bids invited to build international cricket stadium in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) to develop an international-standard cricket stadium along with a commercial complex in Coimbatore.

As per a document, the ambitious project will come up on a total area of 30.18 acres, divided into two parcels, 20.18 acres for the stadium and 10 acres for a commercial complex. The stadium will be located along National Highway 81, making it easily accessible from the city and nearby districts.

The facility is expected to meet all international cricketing standards, with a proposed seating capacity of 25,000 to 30,000 spectators. It will also include world-class infrastructure such as practice nets, dressing rooms, corporate boxes, VIP and media enclosures, retail spaces, food courts, player and match-official amenities, and extensive parking facilities. The adjoining 10-acre commercial zone will include mixed-use developments aimed at ensuring the project’s financial sustainability.