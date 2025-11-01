CBI team uses 3D mapping technology at Karur stampede site

KARUR: A CBI team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Kumar on Friday visited Velusamypuram, where 41 people lost their lives in the stampede during actor-politician Vijay’s rally on September 27. This is the central agency’s first on-site inspection after taking over the probe. A 12-member team examined the site using focus laser scanning solution and a 3D mapping technology to understand the topography of the area. State police officers, including DSP Selvaraj and Inspector Manikandan, accompanied the CBI team.

The team questioned residents of Velusamypuram, including shopkeepers, tea stall operators, nearby software company where the stampede took place. Also they have sought CCTV footage from a petrol bunk and a grocery shop. Four persons from the locality who were present during the stampede have been summoned to the CBI camp office for detailed questioning.

According to sources, on Thursday, CBI inspector Manoharan questioned Inspector of Karur Town Police Manivannan for over an hour regarding arrangements that were provided for the TVK rally.