Chennai sizzles: Mercury soars to 35.5°C, breaking 26-year record

CHENNAI: The city recorded its hottest November day on Saturday, with Nungambakkam registering a maximum temperature of 35.5°C, surpassing the previous record of 35.4°C set on November 2, 1999.
As per standard procedure, the day’s temperature is calculated based on observations taken between 8:30 a.m. of the previous day and 8:30 a.m. of the current day. Accordingly, the 35.5°C reading was recorded between 8:30 a.m. on October 31 and 8:30 a.m. on November 1.
According to weather bloggers, the rise in temperature is due to dry inland winds and a lack of moisture, as no active weather systems are currently over Tamil Nadu. “There have been no easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, which usually bring moisture, for the past four days. Cyclone Montha has moved away from the state, a low-pressure area lies near Gujarat, and the next cyclone is expected to move towards Myanmar. As a result, Tamil Nadu is now experiencing only westerly and northwesterly winds—dry winds from inland areas. Consequently, not just Chennai, but several other cities, including Madurai and Vellore, have recorded higher-than-usual temperatures,” said weather blogger Pradeep John.
He added that the hot conditions are likely to persist until Monday, after which evening thunderstorms may develop in some parts of the state.
Meenambakkam, Vellore, and Madurai airports recorded their second-highest temperatures for November. Meenambakkam touched 35.4°C, just below the record of 35.6°C set on November 2, 1999. Vellore recorded 35.6°C, next only to the all-time high of 35.8°C logged on November 13, 1970. At Madurai airport, the temperature rose to 37°C, below the record 39.4°C recorded on November 13, 2005. In Madurai city, the day temperature reached 36.4°C, the third-highest for November.
In Nungambakkam, the temperature was 4.5°C above normal, while Meenambakkam recorded a 4.4°C deviation. Other districts also reported significant deviations—Karur Paramathi recorded the highest at 5.4°C, followed by Nagapattinam (5°C), Vellore (4.8°C), and Madurai airport (4.9°C).
An official from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that such high deviations are not alarming, as they are generally considered normal when maximum temperatures remain below 40°C.