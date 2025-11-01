Chennai sizzles: Mercury soars to 35.5°C, breaking 26-year record

CHENNAI: The city recorded its hottest November day on Saturday, with Nungambakkam registering a maximum temperature of 35.5°C, surpassing the previous record of 35.4°C set on November 2, 1999.

As per standard procedure, the day’s temperature is calculated based on observations taken between 8:30 a.m. of the previous day and 8:30 a.m. of the current day. Accordingly, the 35.5°C reading was recorded between 8:30 a.m. on October 31 and 8:30 a.m. on November 1.

According to weather bloggers, the rise in temperature is due to dry inland winds and a lack of moisture, as no active weather systems are currently over Tamil Nadu. “There have been no easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, which usually bring moisture, for the past four days. Cyclone Montha has moved away from the state, a low-pressure area lies near Gujarat, and the next cyclone is expected to move towards Myanmar. As a result, Tamil Nadu is now experiencing only westerly and northwesterly winds—dry winds from inland areas. Consequently, not just Chennai, but several other cities, including Madurai and Vellore, have recorded higher-than-usual temperatures,” said weather blogger Pradeep John.

He added that the hot conditions are likely to persist until Monday, after which evening thunderstorms may develop in some parts of the state.