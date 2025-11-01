Farmers seek revival of FCI’s paddy procurement centres with silos in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Farmers in the district have urged the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to revive the paddy procurement centres set up by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which have become defunct after TNCSC took up the procurement operations in 1973. The FCI, which established its first district office in Thanjavur, also built around 10 procurement centres with silos for bulk purchase and covered sheds for paddy bags.

These centres also had dryer facilities. "Even when there were rains, we used to take the paddy with high moisture to the centre, where the officials used to dry the paddy using the dryer and purchase it immediately. The dried paddy will be taken to the silo using a conveyor belt," says G Srinivasan, a veteran farmer from Ganapathy Agraharam village, where once such a procurement centre was located.