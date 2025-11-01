Four TN districts get decarbonisation plan

CHENNAI: TN government on Friday launched District Decarbonisation Action Plans (DDAPs) for four key districts – the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar – along with a State Climate Action Tracker that will enable real-time monitoring of the state’s progress towards its net-zero goals.

The initiative, led by the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company under the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, was developed in collaboration with Vasudha Foundation, a think tank. Environment Minister Thangam Thennarasu unveiled it in Chennai.

“With the launch of district decarbonisation pathways and the Tamil Nadu climate tracker, we are turning climate ambition into measurable, accountable action,” said Thennarasu. “This is economic policy for a new era – one that will generate thousands of green jobs, strengthen industries, and secure our natural heritage. TN will lead India to net-zero carbon not by promise, but by proof.”

The four pilot districts together contribute over 10% of TN’s Gross State Domestic Product and represent the state’s diverse economic and ecological landscape – from Coimbatore’s industrial base to the Western Ghats of Nilgiris and the coastal ecosystems of Ramanathapuram. Studies indicate that up to 92% of projected emissions in these districts by 2050 can be abated through clean energy adoption, industrial efficiency and nature-based solutions. In addition, nearly 2.97 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent can be sequestered by 2050 through forest restoration, agroforestry, wetland conservation and coastal ecosystem rejuvenation. The Tamil Nadu Climate Action Tracker consolidates climate data across emissions, energy systems, vulnerabilities, land-use change and resilience measures. It will allow the government to undertake evidence-based planning, enable transparent progress reporting and track the implementation of climate actions at district level.