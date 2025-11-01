Governor R N Ravi gives nod to fiscal responsibility and eight other Bills passed in last session

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to nine of the 18 Bills adopted during the winter session of the state Assembly. The nine Bills which received the governor’s assent include the Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was readopted during this session.

The governor had returned this Bill, originally adopted by the House in February 2024. The other Bills cleared by the governor are: The Tamil Nadu Payment of Salaries (Amendment) Bill; the Tamil Nadu Repealing Bill; the Tamil Nadu Repealing (Second) Bill; the Tamil Nadu Highways (Amendment) Bill; the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill; the Tamil Nadu Tax on Consumption or Sale of Electricity (Amendment) Bill; the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Amendment Bill; and the Tamil Nadu Appropriation (no.6) Bill.