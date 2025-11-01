Kalingarayan Canal: Phase-2 of concrete lining from March

ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to begin the second phase of concrete lining of the Kalingarayan Canal by mid-March. Officials have decided to start the work after the second week of March 2026 so that irrigation is not hampered. Sidewalls and a sewage carrier to divert the flow of sewage are also to be built as a continuation of the work already carried out.
In the second phase concrete lining will be done for a distance of about 4.5 km at a cost of Rs 83 crore.
The project aims to prevent the mixing of sewage in the 91-kilometre-long canal which provides irrigation facilities to several thousand acres of farmland in Erode district. It is a lifeline for around 15,743 acres of ayacut lands.
The 700-year-old canal begins at Kalingarayan Palayam near Bhavani and joins the Noyyal River near Avudayarparai, both in Erode district.
Concrete lining and sidewalls along with a sewage carrier have already been constructed for about 20 km (12.3 miles) from the start point of the canal.
A senior WRD official said, "Sidewalls are also to be constructed along with the construction of concrete linings along the canal. A 4,200-meter-long sewage carrier is also to be constructed along the canal to divert sewage flowing towards the Kalingarayan canal towards the Perumpallam stream. A sewage treatment plant is to be established there by the Erode City Municipal Corporation."
"Sluices are to be constructed at 67 locations during the construction of the concrete lining. In addition, bridges will be built at two locations, one of which will be on the Perumpallam stream. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 83 crore for this project," he added.
P Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of WRD, said, "We plan to start these works after the second week of March 2026 so as not to affect farmers and regular irrigation. We plan to complete the work in June."
VM Velayutham, President of Kalingarayan Old Ayacut Farmers Welfare Association, said, "Regular water distribution should not be affected by this work. Therefore, the Water Resources Department must complete these works by June 15. If the WRD cannot complete the work by this date, the work can be started next year. Otherwise, farmers will suffer. We have conveyed this to the WRD."
Usually, water from the Lower Bhavani Dam is released for irrigation into the Kalingarayan Canal from June 16 to April 30.