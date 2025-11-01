Kalingarayan Canal: Phase-2 of concrete lining from March

ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to begin the second phase of concrete lining of the Kalingarayan Canal by mid-March. Officials have decided to start the work after the second week of March 2026 so that irrigation is not hampered. Sidewalls and a sewage carrier to divert the flow of sewage are also to be built as a continuation of the work already carried out.

In the second phase concrete lining will be done for a distance of about 4.5 km at a cost of Rs 83 crore.

The project aims to prevent the mixing of sewage in the 91-kilometre-long canal which provides irrigation facilities to several thousand acres of farmland in Erode district. It is a lifeline for around 15,743 acres of ayacut lands.

The 700-year-old canal begins at Kalingarayan Palayam near Bhavani and joins the Noyyal River near Avudayarparai, both in Erode district.

Concrete lining and sidewalls along with a sewage carrier have already been constructed for about 20 km (12.3 miles) from the start point of the canal.

A senior WRD official said, "Sidewalls are also to be constructed along with the construction of concrete linings along the canal. A 4,200-meter-long sewage carrier is also to be constructed along the canal to divert sewage flowing towards the Kalingarayan canal towards the Perumpallam stream. A sewage treatment plant is to be established there by the Erode City Municipal Corporation."