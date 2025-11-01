Public ground should be available to all people: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

Suresh Perkmans, who represented the local Christian community, opposed the plea citing that a stage known as ‘pascha stage’ was constructed on a portion of the ground 100 years ago and Easter festivals and other programs are conducted there every year. Hindus were never allowed to use the ground in question for any religious purpose, he claimed, citing a peace committee decision of the year 2017 to support his case.

However, the judge observed that when the land in question is not a patta land but belongs to the government, it should be available to all sections irrespective of religious or communal background.

Unless cultural and civilisational unity is demonstrated in practice, there will not be peace in society, he observed and passed the above order.

He, however, added that the temple should hand over the ground back in the same condition and the Dindigul SP should ensure smooth conduct of the event.