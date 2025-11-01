Public ground should be available to all people: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that a public ground should be available for the use of people of all religions and communities without exclusion, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday granted permission to a Hindu temple to conduct annadhanam in an open ground near its premises in Dindigul, despite objections from the local Christian community which said it had been using it to organize Easter festivals.
Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on a petition filed by K Rajamani, representing the Kaliyamman temple in N Panchampatti village in Dindigul.
Rajamani stated that he requested the Athoor tahsildar to permit them to conduct annadhanam in the ground, in view of the temple’s consecration which is scheduled on November 3. However, the tahsildar rejected his request and allotted an alternative site, which happened to be a public road. Challenging this, he moved the court.
Suresh Perkmans, who represented the local Christian community, opposed the plea citing that a stage known as ‘pascha stage’ was constructed on a portion of the ground 100 years ago and Easter festivals and other programs are conducted there every year. Hindus were never allowed to use the ground in question for any religious purpose, he claimed, citing a peace committee decision of the year 2017 to support his case.
However, the judge observed that when the land in question is not a patta land but belongs to the government, it should be available to all sections irrespective of religious or communal background.
Unless cultural and civilisational unity is demonstrated in practice, there will not be peace in society, he observed and passed the above order.
He, however, added that the temple should hand over the ground back in the same condition and the Dindigul SP should ensure smooth conduct of the event.