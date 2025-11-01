Rubber plantation workers alarmed after elephant sighting at Manalodai

KANNIYAKUMARI: The sighting of elephants at Coupe 24, Block B of the Manalodai Division of the Arasu Rubber Corporation during the last week has struck fear into the rubber plantation workers, who have now called for measures to deal with the elephant intrusion issue that has been plaguing them for several years.

Over the last seven years, two female workers and a male worker were killed in elephant attacks across the four divisions of the rubber plantation, said M Valsakumar, general secretary, CITU Kanniyakumari District Estate Workers Union. Another plantation worker was injured by a wild elephant a few months ago in Kodayar division, he said, adding that the Manalodai division labourers are now frightened to visit the plantations for work. He further claimed that the wild elephant menace persists in the western areas, including Kodayar, and urged the corporation to take steps to ensure the safety of workers.