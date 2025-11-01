Six lakh benefited in 16K monsoon special medical camps: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Over 16,000 monsoon special medical camps were conducted and six lakh people were benefited since the onset of northeast monsoon (NEM) on October 16, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the NEM review meeting, Subramanian said, 16,248 monsoon special medical camps were conducted and 6,78,034 people were benefited in the last 15 days. Of this, 5,829 people were treated for fever, 51,107 for cold and cough, and 863 people for diarrhoea.

Officials were instructed to do intense surveillance on monsoon season diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, typhoid and flu. For dengue control works, 24,240 officers were deployed, he added.