Six lakh benefited in 16K monsoon special medical camps: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Over 16,000 monsoon special medical camps were conducted and six lakh people were benefited since the onset of northeast monsoon (NEM) on October 16, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at the NEM review meeting, Subramanian said, 16,248 monsoon special medical camps were conducted and 6,78,034 people were benefited in the last 15 days. Of this, 5,829 people were treated for fever, 51,107 for cold and cough, and 863 people for diarrhoea.
Officials were instructed to do intense surveillance on monsoon season diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, typhoid and flu. For dengue control works, 24,240 officers were deployed, he added.
Last year, 284 malaria cases were reported, whereas 218 malaria cases have been reported so far this year. Similarly, 550 chikungunya cases were reported last year, while 429 cases have been reported this year. The health department has been raising awareness to further reduce these cases, Subramanian said.
Action over snakebite death
Subramanian further said the health department has suspended a duty nurse at Mangalur PHC in Cuddalore for failing to administer an anti-snake venom (ASV) to a patient, who was bitten by a snake and died later, and also temporarily suspended a duty doctor.
There is an adequate stock of ASV at the PHC and the Directorate of Public Health has already offered training on how to administer ASV. Since the nurse failed to do so, action was taken. A doctor also was temporarily suspended in the case, the minister added.