TN govt transfers IAS officers in minor rejig

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday transferred a few IAS officers to various posts. R Kannan, director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and secretary of the State Human Rights Commission, has been posted as vice chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency. He will continue to serve as secretary of the SHRC. SP Amrith, additional registrar of cooperative societies, has been appointed as director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

S Kavitha, general manager of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, has been posted as joint managing director of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, Chennai. C Muthukumar, joint director (Disaster Management) at the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Risk Reduction Agency, Chennai, has been promoted as director of the agency. PS Leela Alex, general manager of the SIPCOT, Chennai, has been posted as Managing Director of the Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Limited. M Veerappan, commissioner, disciplinary proceedings tribunal, Chennai, has been posted as additional registrar of Cooperative Societies, Chennai.