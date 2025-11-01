UIDAI plans to set up 26 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in TN by March

MADURAI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that it proposes to establish 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) across Tamil Nadu by March 2026 to enable people make corrections in demographic and biometric information in Aadhaar cards.

Counsel for UIDAI made the statement in response to concern expressed by Justice GR Swaminathan regarding insufficient infrastructure, while hearing a petition filed by P Pushpam (74) from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram.

Pushpam stated that she could not avail her husband’s army pension, since his death five months ago, due to incorrect information regarding her name and date of birth in her Aadhar card. While her name was corrected, she was told to appear before the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Madurai for changing her date of birth.

The judge observed that every Aadhaar holder has the fundamental right to obtain the services set out in the Aadhaar regime. Once it is concluded that the statutory right set out in Section 31 (Alteration of demographic or biometric information) of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 would partake the character of a fundamental right, it becomes the duty of the authority to put in place the requisite infrastructure and make available all facilities so that the said right can be easily exercised, he added.