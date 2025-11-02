Ablutions and garlanding of Raja Raja I statue mark 1040th Sathaya Vizha in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Special ablutions to Peruvudayar and Periyanayagi, the presiding deities of the 11th century big temple, and the garlanding of the statue of Raja Raja Chola I (985-1014 CE) outside the monument marked Saturday’s celebrations of the 1040th Sathaya Vizha of the emperor who ruled the Chola kingdom from Thanjavur.

Sathaya Vizha is celebrated on the day of the birth star of the emperor, ‘Sathayam’ in the Tamil month of Aippasi.

District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam garlanded the statue of Raja Raja Chola located outside the Big temple in the morning. Dharmapuram mutt pontiff Masilamani Desiga swamigal, Superintendent of Police R Raja Ram, festival committee president D Selvam, and the hereditary trustee of palace devasthanam S Babaji Raja Bhonsale were present.

Following a ceremonial procession and garlanding of the emperor statue, special ablutions were performed on the 13-foot-high Shiva Lingam (Peruvudayar) with 48 items, including milk, tender coconut water, sandal paste and citrus fruits.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple for the Sathaya Vizha. The bronze idols of Peruvudayar, Periyanayagi, Raja Raja Chola and his consort Logamadevi were taken out in procession later in the evening.

Meanwhile representatives and office bearers of around 130 outfits garlanded the statue of Raja Raja Chola located outside the temple.