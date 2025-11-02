After HC nod, police question Madurai seer on accident comment

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Police personnel attached to the cyber crime wing of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Saturday interrogated Madurai Adheenam Shri Harihara Gnanasambndha Desiga Paramachariyar Swamigal at the mutt premises in Madurai following the Madras High Court’s interim order permitting the police to hold inquiry if it wanted by issuing advance intimation.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira, in a recent order, said if the respondent (sub-inspector of cyber crime wing) desires to inquire the petitioner, he is at liberty to do so after due intimation to the Adheenam one day in advance.

The interim order was issued when petitions filed by the Adheenam seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the GCP came up for hearing.

Additional Public Prosecutor K M D Muhilan submitted that the police are not able to continue with the inquiry into the case since the Adheenam is not cooperating.