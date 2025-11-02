Basic amenities still elude CCMC sanitary workers

COIMBATORE: Even as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has earned praise for building air-conditioned resting pit stops for gig workers such as delivery partners of e-commerce platforms, its own sanitary workers who are the backbone of the city's cleanliness, continue to work without access to basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, and rest areas.
For years, thousands of sanitary workers employed by the corporation have been demanding resting shelters and essential facilities. However, despite their persistent appeals, the civic body is yet to take any substantial step to address their grievances.
Tamil Nadu Selvam, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association, expressed frustration over the prolonged neglect. "Out of the 20-odd ward SI (Sanitary Inspector) offices across Coimbatore, not even one has proper facilities for the sanitary workers. There is no proper drinking water facility for us. Most of the toilets meant for sanitary workers are in a very bad condition. Only air comes out of the pipes and not water," he said.
Selvam added that the workers have raised these issues multiple times, but no corrective measures have been taken. "We only ask for a basic rest area with drinking water and a functional toilet. But our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The same CCMC that built dedicated AC rest shelters for gig workers and announced similar facilities for 108 ambulance drivers has completely ignored us. It's hypocrisy and partiality at its worst," he lamented.
For many sanitary workers, especially women, the lack of amenities adds an additional layer of hardship to an already demanding job. One female sanitary worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said that they often face discrimination while performing their duties. "We can't use the toilets in the houses where we collect garbage as people don't allow us inside. Even if we ask for water, they give it in paper cups or separate bottles," she said.
She added that repeated requests for resting shelters have been ignored by officials. "The women workers suffer the most. We have been working for decades for CCMC, keeping the city clean every day. But when it came to providing rest facilities, the civic body chose to build them for gig workers instead of us. It's very disheartening," she said.
When contacted, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that the resting pit stops for gig workers were built based on the Chief Minister's announcement and are maintained by the Labour Department. "Regarding the sanitary workers' demand, we will plan and set up facilities for them along with the morning breakfast scheme announced for them by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, I've also instructed officials to inspect and repair toilets and other facilities in ward offices immediately," he said.
However, Selvam remains unconvinced. He alleged that such promises are made only in view of the upcoming election and serve as mere eyewash. "We've been hearing these assurances for years, but nothing changes on the ground," he said.