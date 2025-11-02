Basic amenities still elude CCMC sanitary workers

COIMBATORE: Even as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has earned praise for building air-conditioned resting pit stops for gig workers such as delivery partners of e-commerce platforms, its own sanitary workers who are the backbone of the city's cleanliness, continue to work without access to basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, and rest areas.

For years, thousands of sanitary workers employed by the corporation have been demanding resting shelters and essential facilities. However, despite their persistent appeals, the civic body is yet to take any substantial step to address their grievances.

Tamil Nadu Selvam, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association, expressed frustration over the prolonged neglect. "Out of the 20-odd ward SI (Sanitary Inspector) offices across Coimbatore, not even one has proper facilities for the sanitary workers. There is no proper drinking water facility for us. Most of the toilets meant for sanitary workers are in a very bad condition. Only air comes out of the pipes and not water," he said.

Selvam added that the workers have raised these issues multiple times, but no corrective measures have been taken. "We only ask for a basic rest area with drinking water and a functional toilet. But our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The same CCMC that built dedicated AC rest shelters for gig workers and announced similar facilities for 108 ambulance drivers has completely ignored us. It's hypocrisy and partiality at its worst," he lamented.