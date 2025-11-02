Bird collisions with glass panes an emerging threat, finds study

NILGIRIS: A group of researchers documented collision of birds with glass surfaces in Forestdale and Coonoor. The team recorded 35 incidents involving 22 different species from 15 families, of which 16 birds were killed and 18 injured. The ‘Indian blue robin’ (Luscinia brunnea) had the highest number of collisions, followed by the Greenish warbler (Phylloscopus trochiloides), Kashmir flycatcher (Ficedula subrubra) and Grey wWagtail (Motacilla cinerea).

Among resident birds, the White-cheeked barbet (Megalaima viridis) and Spotted dove (Spilopelia chinensis) were the most affected, followed by the Brown wood owl (Strix leptogrammica), Common barn owl (Tytoalba), Hill swallow (Hirundo domicola) and Red-whiskered bulbul (Pycnonotus jocosus), with two collisions each.

The study with the topic ‘Glass traps: Investigating bird mortality at glass-fronted buildings in the Nilgiris’ was conducted between January and December in 2024 by researchers N Moinudheen, K Rishi, A Abinesh, Azad Kamil, Yeshwanth Kumar, E Vignesh and A Samson. The study was published in Ornis Hungarica journal on Friday.

The study was conducted at commercial buildings surrounded by gardens, with nearby forested areas comprising semi-evergreen forests and shola, while non-forest areas primarily consisted of tea plantations at Forestdale and Coonoor.

"Despite the growing concern over bird-window collisions worldwide, research on this issue in India remains limited. Such collisions pose a significant but underexplored threat to the avian biodiversity in the country. In our study, a first of its kind in South India, we have noticed that building architecture, especially reflective glass surfaces, played a crucial role in increasing collision risks. Collisions peaked during winter, highlighting seasonal vulnerability," said Moinudheen.