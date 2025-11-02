CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 1.2K-crore worth projects across TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated various projects across the state on Saturday, including the first phase of the horticulture and hill crops department’s eco-park project, spread across 118 acres in Guindy. The initiative includes the restoration of waterbodies, planting of rare tree species, ornamental plants and saplings.

Later, from the secretariat, the CM inaugurated road projects worth Rs 1,177.15 crore across Erode, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Ariyalur and Madurai districts. He also opened two new road overbridges built at a cost of Rs 71.09 crore in Vellore district, replacing railway level crossings, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity.

Some of the important roads projects are, 30.60-km (Godichettipalayam to Erode) four-lane road in Erode, 16.425-km (Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur) two-way road, Kumbakonam to Mannargudi two-way road, improved Korattur- Periyapalayam and Tiruvallur - Arakkonam four-lane roads in Tiruvallur district, Ambasamuthiram by-pass road in Tirunelveli district, and others.

During the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M R K Panneerselvam, Minister for Highways E V Velu, Minister for Health Ma Subaramanian, Minister for HR&CE P K Sekar Babu, and other ministers, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and other elected representatives and officials participated.