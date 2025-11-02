Madukkarai Marappalam railway underpass work back on track

COIMBATORE: After nearly five months of delay, the expansion work on the Madukkarai Marappalam railway underpass on the Coimbatore-Palakkad main road has kicked off. Palakkad railway division of Southern Railway has started its work, and simultaneously, the state highways department has speeded up the process to obtain financial sanctions for the underpass road work and land acquisition work.

According to officials, the railways initiated its work from October 27 and have fixed a time frame of one year to complete the expansion of the carriageway for railway traffic.

Initially, the excavation works are to be completed, after which precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) boxes would be placed under the tracks to widen the railway underpass. The work to construct the precast RCC boxes would be carried out near Marappalam, and ten boxes would be fixed under the tracks. Trains will not be diverted; instead, they would be rescheduled according to the work, sources added.

Meanwhile, the state highways department is planning to start the road work simultaneously, even though the approval process is being delayed by the state government. The highways department sent a proposal to obtain Administrative Sanction (AS) for fund allocation of Rs 102.69 crore, including for the road expansion and land acquisition.