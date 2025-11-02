Miscreants disrupt public hearing against illegal quarrying in Tirunelveli, five attacked

TIRUNELVELI: Miscreants disrupted a public hearing on illegal quarrying organised by NGO Arappor Iyakkam in Tirunelveli, and attacked five participants. The event was cancelled shortly after the attack.
PUCL national general secretary Dr V Suresh, Idaikal panchayat vice president S Dharmaraj, two farmers, and a volunteer of the Iyakkam were among those attacked by alleged supporters of stone quarries. Iyakkam’s convener Jayaram Vengatesan was also abused.
Arappor Iyakkam, which has been waging a legal battle against illegal quarrying across Tirunelveli district, had organised the hearing to document the victims’ accounts.
Around 20 miscreants, led by Vinothkumar and Arokyasamy, entered the hall near the collectorate campus while the hearing was underway, and sat on the chairs like participants.
As a farmer was explaining how the farming community was affected by violations by more than 20 stone quarries in Erukkandurai village, the miscreants began a wordy quarrel with the Iyakkam’s volunteers and participants.
Vengatesan, who was addressing the media outside, entered the hall upon noticing the commotion. The miscreants started abusing him stating that he had smeared the reputation of stone quarries in a Youtube video. When Dharmaraj attempted to pacify them, one of the goons slapped him.
The miscreants began hurling chairs at the participants. One of the chairs hit Suresh on the head, causing an injury. Suresh underwent treatment for his head injury.
At that time, Palayamkottai police inspector Mahesh Kumar arrived at the spot, caught one of the goons, and pushed him into his vehicle. The other miscreants remained inside the hall for about 45 minutes.
The hearing was later cancelled on the advice of the Tirunelveli city police.
People’s Watch founder Henry Tiphagne condemned the attack on Suresh.
Around 100 people, including activists from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, had gathered in the hall to register their grievances.