Miscreants disrupt public hearing against illegal quarrying in Tirunelveli, five attacked

TIRUNELVELI: Miscreants disrupted a public hearing on illegal quarrying organised by NGO Arappor Iyakkam in Tirunelveli, and attacked five participants. The event was cancelled shortly after the attack.

PUCL national general secretary Dr V Suresh, Idaikal panchayat vice president S Dharmaraj, two farmers, and a volunteer of the Iyakkam were among those attacked by alleged supporters of stone quarries. Iyakkam’s convener Jayaram Vengatesan was also abused.

Arappor Iyakkam, which has been waging a legal battle against illegal quarrying across Tirunelveli district, had organised the hearing to document the victims’ accounts.

Around 20 miscreants, led by Vinothkumar and Arokyasamy, entered the hall near the collectorate campus while the hearing was underway, and sat on the chairs like participants.

As a farmer was explaining how the farming community was affected by violations by more than 20 stone quarries in Erukkandurai village, the miscreants began a wordy quarrel with the Iyakkam’s volunteers and participants.