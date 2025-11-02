PILs cannot be permitted if they are for settling personal scores, says Madras HC

The PIL was filed by Aditya Singh of Delhi. He sought the court to order action against additional public prosecutor Sugendran and the inspector of Pallikaranai police station “for making a false submission in the court about filing a charge sheet in an FIR registered against him”.

He said the court dismissed his petition to quash an FIR registered against him on the complaint of Sankar Dayalan of Chennai regarding a money transaction dispute. However, when he sought the court’s registry for a copy of the charge sheet, he was told no such charge sheet was filed.

And so, he filed the PIL seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to take action against the additional public prosecutor and the inspector.

The bench said if the petitioner is aggrieved, he does have an effective remedy under provisions of the BNSS; without availing it, invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the court, that too by filing a PIL, is “utterly misconceived”.