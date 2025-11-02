Three migrant workers killed, two injured after truck topples in Karur

KARUR: Three migrant workers died while two others were hospitalised with grievous injuries after a speeding truck laden with M-sand toppled over near Thennilai in Karur district early morning on Saturday. The migrant workers travelling in the vehicle came under the pile of sand and suffocated to death, the police said.

Around 5 am on Saturday, a truck loaded with M-sand left a private stone quarry in Kodandur for a construction site. Workers T Ajay Bangara (31) and N Sikander Ketta (21), both from Odisha, and A Vidyanand Prabhakaran (48) of Bihar were sitting atop the M-sand pile.

While speeding along the road connecting with the Karur-Coimbatore highway at Thennilai, Chandrakumar (39) of Karur, who was at the wheel, suddenly lost control, causing the vehicle to topple over. In this, the three migrant workers came under the sand pile and suffocated to death, the police said. Another worker, K Aljeem Parwa (30), and driver Chandrakumar sustained grievous injuries.

The Thennilai police admitted the two to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital while the bodies of the migrant workers were sent for postmortem. The police also registered a case.