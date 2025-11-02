TNSTC-Kumbakonam's week-long drive eyes 20 per cent boost in digital transactions

TIRUCHY: The Kumbakonam Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) launched a week-long campaign on Saturday, encouraging passengers to adopt cashless transactions with an objective to boost the digital transaction share from the current 5% to 20%.

During the special drive to be conducted till November 7, bus conductors will wear badges promoting the concept of "Go Cashless, Travel Smart", encouraging passengers to make payments using applications such as UPI, Google Pay, and PhonePe. The campaign also seeks to address the persistent issue of coin shortage faced by conductors and passengers, while minimising the risks associated with handling cash.

M Santhana Kumar, a conductor on the Tiruchy-Pudukottai route, said, "We are explaining to passengers about the benefits of using digital payments once they board the bus. It saves time, avoids the problem of not having exact change, and makes our work easier. Many passengers are interested, but some still prefer cash out of habit."

To motivate staff participation, the division will recognise and reward conductors achieving higher percentages of digital collections during the campaign. The officials and depot managers have been instructed to closely monitor progress. A senior TNSTC official from the Tiruchy branch of the Kumbakonam Division noted that the campaign is part of the corporation's broader efforts to modernise its services and enhance passenger convenience.