'Two classes share one room': Plea to build more classrooms at Vellanaipatti PUMS in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Students at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vellanaipatti on the outskirts of Coimbatore city are inconvenienced by the lack of adequate classrooms. The school with a strength of 128 students studying in classes 1 to 8 has only four classrooms, forcing students to learn in a congested environment.

The School Management Committee (SMC) has now urged the School Education Department to provide additional classrooms.

An SMC member, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the school currently has one building with four classrooms used by students and another room functioning as the computer lab.

She pointed out that students of two classes have been forced to share one room, and teachers are also compelled to teach amid the disturbance. She alleged that this situation does not provide a good learning experience for the students.

S Chandrasekar, zonal coordinator of the Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam, told TNIE that apart from the shortage of classrooms, the school also lacks a playground for students, and their sports activities have come to a halt.

"The authorities can demolish an unused panchayat office building on the school campus to build additional rooms for students and teachers. This would be a good solution, and officials should consider it immediately," he urged.

We would soon raise the matter with education officials and the district collector, he added.

When contacted, an official from the School Education Department told TNIE that he would look into the matter.