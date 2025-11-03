14 students fall sick after dinner at engineering college hostel in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As many as 14 students studying at the Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology at Thirumalaiyampalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore fell ill allegedly after taking dinner at their college hostel on Saturday. Ten of them were treated as outpatients at the Madukkarai Government Hospital, while the remaining four students have been admitted as inpatients. They were discharged on Sunday after a course of treatment for vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, said doctors.
The private institution has a hostel facility at Thirumalaiyampalayam, where around 455 first-year engineering students stay. A private caterer supplies food to the hostel. On Saturday night, a dinner with a sweet, Rava Kesari, was served. After eating it, a few students complained insects and worms were found in the sweet. As some of them felt nauseous, they immediately rushed to the Madukkarai GH and got treatment.
Meanwhile, a section of students gathered in front of the college entrance at night, seeking action against the authorities concerned. Separate investigations were held by the police, health and food safety departments on Sunday.
During the inspection at the kitchen and storeroom the food safety department personnel found some unhygienic practices and issued notice seeking an explanation, sources said. The kitchen roof has flaking paint, uncleaned and without proper ventilation and light. Raw materials for cooking were not maintained properly at the storeroom. Also it was devoid of pest control measures as well as unhygienic without even a sewage outlet, sources added.
"The catering agency was imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and ordered to close the mess and kitchen until hygienic food practices are ensured," said Dr T Anuradha, food safety officer, Coimbatore.
The college management, meanwhile, accused a group of students of not obeying the rules of the institution and claimed they staged the incident with malafide intention. Dr A Muralidharan, the public relations director of the college, said while the food was served to 455 students, only 14 students raised the issue. "We take great care with food. No student raised such issues earlier. A section of first-year students staying at the hostel were restrained from going outside. Hence they intentionally created an issue," he said.
A week ago around 128 students of a private engineering college in Namakkal fell ill allegedly after drinking contaminated water.