14 students fall sick after dinner at engineering college hostel in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As many as 14 students studying at the Nehru Institute of Engineering and Technology at Thirumalaiyampalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore fell ill allegedly after taking dinner at their college hostel on Saturday. Ten of them were treated as outpatients at the Madukkarai Government Hospital, while the remaining four students have been admitted as inpatients. They were discharged on Sunday after a course of treatment for vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, said doctors.

The private institution has a hostel facility at Thirumalaiyampalayam, where around 455 first-year engineering students stay. A private caterer supplies food to the hostel. On Saturday night, a dinner with a sweet, Rava Kesari, was served. After eating it, a few students complained insects and worms were found in the sweet. As some of them felt nauseous, they immediately rushed to the Madukkarai GH and got treatment.

Meanwhile, a section of students gathered in front of the college entrance at night, seeking action against the authorities concerned. Separate investigations were held by the police, health and food safety departments on Sunday.