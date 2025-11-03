35 Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

NAGAPATTINAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested a total of 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu on Monday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing in the Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested include 31 fishermen from Akkaraipettai, Nambiyar Nagar, and Velankanni in Nagapattinam, and four others from Ramanadhapuram.

Sources said that three mechanised boats, belonging to P Anandakumar, R Pari, and P Raja, respectively, were captured and seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, leading to the arrest of 31 fishermen from Nagapattinam. Two boats hailed from Nagapattinam harbour, one set sail on Thursday and another on Saturday

A motorised boat with four fishermen from Ramanadhapuram was also captured.

An official from the fisheries department said the detained fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai port and expected to be produced before the court.