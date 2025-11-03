Aspirants urge govt to let TNPSC take over direct hiring from departments

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent ‘cash-for-jobs’ allegations regarding the recruitment of assistant engineers and other posts in the municipal administration department, a section of job seekers has urged the state government to transfer the direct recruitment for posts in public sector undertakings (PSUs), corporations and other statutory bodies, to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). However, the TNPSC (Additional Functions) Act, 2022, was already amended in January 2022 to this effect, coming into force in March 2022. Officials from the human resources management department and TNPSC declined to comment on the matter, stating that the commission must first fill its own internal vacancies before taking on recruitment for other departments.

“Despite a shortage of staff, the TNPSC completes nearly 90%-95% of its recruitment schedule as per the annual planner. The entire system needs restructuring before additional responsibilities can be taken up,” said an official, adding that the matter depended on government policy. “Only when a departmeant formally requests the TNPSC to fill its vacancies will the commission conduct the exams. The decision ultimately lies with the departments concerned, PSUs and the government,” the official said. Human Resources Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj could not be reached for comments.

According to official data, more than 70,000 people have been appointed to various government posts since May 2021 through recruitment bodies such as the TNPSC, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and others.

Some job aspirants who spoke to TNIE questioned why over 5,000 posts in the municipal administration and cooperation departments and other agencies were filled through direct recruitment instead of through TNPSC, which has a more transparent process designed to prevent malpractice.