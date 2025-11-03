Aspirants urge govt to let TNPSC take over direct hiring from departments

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent ‘cash-for-jobs’ allegations regarding the recruitment of assistant engineers and other posts in the municipal administration department, a section of job seekers has urged the state government to transfer the direct recruitment for posts in public sector undertakings (PSUs), corporations and other statutory bodies, to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). However, the TNPSC (Additional Functions) Act, 2022, was already amended in January 2022 to this effect, coming into force in March 2022. Officials from the human resources management department and TNPSC declined to comment on the matter, stating that the commission must first fill its own internal vacancies before taking on recruitment for other departments.
“Despite a shortage of staff, the TNPSC completes nearly 90%-95% of its recruitment schedule as per the annual planner. The entire system needs restructuring before additional responsibilities can be taken up,” said an official, adding that the matter depended on government policy. “Only when a departmeant formally requests the TNPSC to fill its vacancies will the commission conduct the exams. The decision ultimately lies with the departments concerned, PSUs and the government,” the official said. Human Resources Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj could not be reached for comments.
According to official data, more than 70,000 people have been appointed to various government posts since May 2021 through recruitment bodies such as the TNPSC, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and others.
Some job aspirants who spoke to TNIE questioned why over 5,000 posts in the municipal administration and cooperation departments and other agencies were filled through direct recruitment instead of through TNPSC, which has a more transparent process designed to prevent malpractice.
A Shanmugam, a TNPSC aspirant from Tiruvallur, said, “Most job seekers are aware of the number of vacancies in Group IV, Group II and other categories every year. But when departments recruit directly, they release notifications suddenly and conduct exams without prior indication. Even if the syllabus is similar, candidates remain unaware of the vacancies and recruitment plans of other departments. This eventually raises concerns over transparency and malpractice.”
Another candidate, S Gnanavel of Ariyalur, said, “If the VAO exam, which requires SSLC qualification, is conducted through TNPSC, why is the village assistant post — which has the same qualifications — being filled directly by district collectors? Applicants are required to submit hard copies to the Tahsildars. This naturally raises concerns over transparency.”
At present, around 6,300 posts are being filled directly by three departments: 2,299 village assistant posts through district collectors, 2,513 assistant and junior assistant posts in the cooperation department through the district recruitment bureau, and 1,483 panchayat secretary posts by the TN rural development department. Unlike the TNPSC, these recruitments do not follow a common syllabus.
A TNPSC coaching instructor noted, “The TNPSC earlier recruited more than 10,000 posts annually, including Group IV. Had other departmental vacancies been added, the total could have reached 20,000-25,000 a year, significantly reducing corruption and bribery allegations.”
Notably, in January 2023, Aavin dismissed 236 employees who had been directly appointed in 2020 at eight district milk producers’ unions and the Aavin headquarters during the previous AIADMK regime. After appeals, the dismissal orders were stayed, and the matter is now under judicial review.
The transport department has recently concluded the recruitment process for 3,274 driver-cum-conductors, and the appointments are expected to be finalised by December 2025 or January 2026.