Centre’s move to conduct SIR in Tamil Nadu is politically motivated, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday criticised the union government’s move regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging it was politically motivated with an eye on the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the Chennai Runs 2025 marathon, conducted by the Madras Round Table 1 at Napier Bridge, Udhayanidhi said, “We have continuously opposed this SIR. We have seen what they have done in the Bihar polls. Given the current monsoon period and the upcoming elections in the next three to four months, we think this has been done intentionally in an attempt to capture power in Tamil Nadu.”

He alleged that the BJP-led union government is selectively manipulating voter lists through the SIR process. “Wherever elections are going to happen, through this SIR, the centre is working to retain votes in areas where they will get support, and in places where it is against them, they are removing names from the rolls,” he said.

Speaking about the northeast monsoon, the deputy CM said road works already began four months ago, with regular meetings held with officials and elected representatives to review monsoon preparedness. He added that public complaints regarding road conditions are being addressed, taking advantage of the dry spell predicted for a week by the met department, and asked the public to report any issues, assuring that the government would take prompt action.