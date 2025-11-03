Chennai emerging as key node in illegal Gibbon trade, international analysis finds

Incidentally, on October 23, a Tamil Nadu native was arrested at Bengaluru airport for carrying a silvery gibbon and two black-shanked doucs, both protected under CITES. In another case in May, seven of nine gibbons trafficked from Malaysia were found dead in a Mumbai hotel.

Officials said Tamil Nadu-based gangs control the trade, diverting mules from Malaysia and Thailand to Mumbai and Bengaluru due to increased scrutiny at Chennai airport. Sources said buyers in India are willing to pay lakhs of rupees for a baby gibbon and raise it as a pet. TRAFFIC says gibbons are known for its “agility and spectacular song, often heard as duets among mating pairs”.

The organisation has urged enforcement agencies to focus on identifying the kingpins of the trade and end buyers, moving beyond penalising middlemen caught at airports.

Wildlife conservationist Shravan Krishnan said that one of the measures that should be taken up to foil wildlife trafficking bids is to have dedicated forest department officials at airports to help Customs effect more seizures.