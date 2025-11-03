College student abducted, sexually assaulted by three men near Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: A college student was abducted and sexually assaulted by three men near Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.
According to police, the young woman, originally from Madurai and currently studying in Coimbatore, was sitting in a car with a male friend near Brindavan Nagar, near the airport, around 11 pm when the incident took place. The trio approached the vehicle, attacked her companion with a machete, and abducted her.
The assailants then took the victim to a secluded area, where they sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene. Her friend, who got injured, regained consciousness after some time and informed the police about the incident.
Police personnel arrived at the scene and found the woman unconscious and partially clothed. She was then taken to a private hospital for treatment, while her friend was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with serious injuries.
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner formed seven special teams, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Devanathan, to track down the culprits. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene on Monday morning to collect evidence.
Locals have long complained that the stretch of road between Brindavan and SIHS Colony is poorly lit and prone to criminal activity, with no police patrols at night. They allege that the lack of surveillance has turned the area into a hotspot for crime.
Meanwhile, former BJP State President K Annamalai took to social media to condemn the state government and police department, criticising them for failing to ensure women’s safety.
The horrific assault has triggered widespread condemnation and renewed demands for stronger night patrols and enhanced safety measures for women in Coimbatore.