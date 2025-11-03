College student abducted, sexually assaulted by three men near Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: A college student was abducted and sexually assaulted by three men near Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.

According to police, the young woman, originally from Madurai and currently studying in Coimbatore, was sitting in a car with a male friend near Brindavan Nagar, near the airport, around 11 pm when the incident took place. The trio approached the vehicle, attacked her companion with a machete, and abducted her.