EPS directs AIADMK cadre to closely monitor voter roll revision in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Even as the ruling DMK, its allies, and several political outfits prepare to approach the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls scheduled to commence on November 4, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday instructed party functionaries to keep a close watch on the exercise.

According to AIADMK sources, Palaniswami told functionaries that the party had already filed several petitions concerning bogus voters in various constituencies. “The SIR presents an opportunity to scrutinise and ensure error-free electoral rolls,” he said.

A release from the AIADMK headquarters stated that Palaniswami had directed district-level leaders to visit their respective constituencies, monitor the SIR process, and rectify discrepancies in the electoral rolls with the support of district secretaries. He emphasised that the task must be carried out thoroughly and that detailed reports should be submitted to the party headquarters.

Party insiders added that Palaniswami also enquired about the creation of WhatsApp groups at the booth level in each Assembly constituency. With around 300 booths in every constituency, each group will include local-level functionaries and district leaders to relay instructions directly from the headquarters.

Additionally, Palaniswami reviewed the functioning of the party’s IT wing and held discussions with office-bearers from several districts.