Grave stir: Arunthathiyars in Rendadi seek permanent burial site

RANIPET: Residents of Rendadi village in Sholinghur taluk in Ranipet protested with a dead body on Saturday evening, urging the authorities to set up a proper burial ground in their village.
Around 350 people belonging to Arunthathiyar community live in Rendadi, which lacks a proper burial ground for years, forcing people to bury the dead along the banks of a nearby lake. On Saturday, villagers protested with the body of Amudha N (70), who died on October 31, saying it is time the authorities found a permanent solution to their long-pending demand.
The protest follows a harrowing incident that happened last month when a body buried near the lake resurfaced following the rains. "The body was buried in the evening. When lake started overflowing due to heavy rains that night, the body was found floating on the water," village head Babu Sudha said.
"This is our plight during every rainy season. When it rains heavily, the lake overflows and we find it difficult to find a space to bury the dead. We were horrified when the body resurfaced last month. We have given multiple petitions to the authorities seeking a proper burial ground but no action has been taken so far," said Babu Sudha.
Sholinghur tahsildar R Selvi and revenue officials visited the village following the protest. Speaking to TNIE, Selvi said a hilly patch of land nearby has been allocated for now to bury the bodies. "Since it's at a higher level, water from the lake is unlikely to flood that area. I have directed the VAO to find suitable land to set up a permanent burial site. At present, no government land is available and we have asked for private land," she said, adding that a solution will be found within 10 days.
When asked about the body floating on the lake, Selvi said, "the villagers buried the body close to the lake, and that's why the body floated on the lake."