Grave stir: Arunthathiyars in Rendadi seek permanent burial site

RANIPET: Residents of Rendadi village in Sholinghur taluk in Ranipet protested with a dead body on Saturday evening, urging the authorities to set up a proper burial ground in their village.

Around 350 people belonging to Arunthathiyar community live in Rendadi, which lacks a proper burial ground for years, forcing people to bury the dead along the banks of a nearby lake. On Saturday, villagers protested with the body of Amudha N (70), who died on October 31, saying it is time the authorities found a permanent solution to their long-pending demand.

The protest follows a harrowing incident that happened last month when a body buried near the lake resurfaced following the rains. "The body was buried in the evening. When lake started overflowing due to heavy rains that night, the body was found floating on the water," village head Babu Sudha said.