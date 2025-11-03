Kamal Haasan releases book on MS Swaminathan

CHENNAI: MNM president and MP Kamal Haasan on Sunday released the book The Man Who Fed India, to commemorate the centenary of late agriculture scientist MS Swamianthan, authored by Priyambada Jayakumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Haasan hailed Swaminathan as the Anna Dhatha of India and said even that noble title cannot fully describe him.

“Tamil Nadu knew the word annavasal (the gateway of food), 2,000 years ago. Jain Munis (monks) earned that title. In our age, Dr Swaminathan reclaimed it – not through prayer, but through science,” Haasan said. He added that there was a time when the world believed it was impossible for India to feed itself.