Off the cuff | TNEB chairman loses cool over state's dismal progress under RDSS

Pole position

It seems lining streets with party flags has become as ritualistic as the celebrations themselves. This year’s Thevar Jayanthi in Ramanathapuram was no different — with every major party strutting its colours on six- to seven-foot flagpoles. But the real spectacle came from the DMK and AIADMK, which quite literally took things to new heights, hoisting poles up to 20 ft. Observers say the towering flags were less about festivity and more a subtle flex of political muscle. Taller the pole, the louder the statement?

- MS Thanaraj

Power trip

TNEB chairman J Radhakrishnan reportedly lost his cool at a recent review meeting over Tamil Nadu’s dismal progress under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). While Goa, Bihar, and Gujarat have clocked 71%, 53%, and 32% completion respectively, Tamil Nadu lags far behind at just 3%. Frustrated, Radhakrishnan is said to have told senior officials, “I don’t want to continue in a state with such performance. How can I go to Delhi and ask for funds from the centre?” The blunt comment left officers stunned — and scrambling to draw up a rapid “catch-up” plan before the next review.

- S Guruvanmikanathan