Patients irked as sewage flows near Dindigul hospital maternity ward

DINDIGUL: Patients at Dindigul Medical College Hospital have raised significant concerns over frequent sewage leakage for the last two days near the maternal ward. They highlighted that such occurrences have repeatedly troubled the hospital over the past several months. Authorities alleged that the leakage was due to blockage inside the pipelines connected to the underground drainage system managed by Dindigul Municipality.
Speaking to TNIE, Mohan, a local resident, expressed concern about the sewage overflow in the corridors, which exposes the public and patients to harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, leading to diseases like gastroenteritis and cholera. He said, “Villagers who rely entirely on Dindigul Medical College Hospital are left vulnerable to such infections. Despite the hospital’s central location within the city, no measures have been implemented to resolve the issue. The ongoing overflow, which has persisted for several days, not only emits a foul odour but also poses a serious health threat to patients, particularly those in the maternity ward. “
Sebastian, a resident, said, “Overflow of sewage has been a persistent problem in the facility for the past several months. When the patients complain, sanitary staff spray disinfectants and clean it. Later, the sewage is sucked and removed. But this is a temporary measure alone. After a few weeks, once again the sewage sump starts to overflow. We are surprised why the staff is not offering any permanent solutions for the long-pending issue.
An official from Dindigul Medical College Hospital shared that recurring issues have been noted in recent months due to blockages in the sump connected to the sewage system of the underground drainage network under Dindigul City Municipality. He said, “As a preliminary measure, sanitary workers have been assigned to control and halt the sewage overflow, and a suction tanker is currently in operation. The PWD has also been contacted regarding the necessary renovations, and they have provided assurance of a permanent resolution.”