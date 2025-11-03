Patients irked as sewage flows near Dindigul hospital maternity ward

DINDIGUL: Patients at Dindigul Medical College Hospital have raised significant concerns over frequent sewage leakage for the last two days near the maternal ward. They highlighted that such occurrences have repeatedly troubled the hospital over the past several months. Authorities alleged that the leakage was due to blockage inside the pipelines connected to the underground drainage system managed by Dindigul Municipality.

Speaking to TNIE, Mohan, a local resident, expressed concern about the sewage overflow in the corridors, which exposes the public and patients to harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, leading to diseases like gastroenteritis and cholera. He said, “Villagers who rely entirely on Dindigul Medical College Hospital are left vulnerable to such infections. Despite the hospital’s central location within the city, no measures have been implemented to resolve the issue. The ongoing overflow, which has persisted for several days, not only emits a foul odour but also poses a serious health threat to patients, particularly those in the maternity ward. “