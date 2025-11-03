'Pay cash first': Coimbatore hospitals deny cashless treatment for govt health insurance

COIMBATORE: The much-touted government medical insurance schemes are of no avail to the public as several empanelled hospitals allegedly don't pass on the benefits to the insured.

A consumer forum alleged some hospitals in the panel of central and state insurance schemes are forcing even patients eligible for cashless treatment to pay up before treatment.

It sought the attention of the state and central governments on the selective implementation of the Prime Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

In a petition to the Chief Minister's special cell and the Prime Minister's Office by Citizens' Voice Coimbatore (CVC) president CM Jayaraman said eligible patients are guided on payment procedures.

"A 70-year-old retired bank employee who was admitted in a private hospital on Avinashi Road for an emergency treatment expressed to avail the cashless insurance benefit, but the hospital management demanded his family members to pay cash before commencing treatment and advised them to claim reimbursement from the government later by themselves," he said.