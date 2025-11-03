Police seize 85 kg ganja after dramatic chase in Manapparai; suspects escape

TIRUCHY: After a dramatic daylight chase on Sunday, Manapparai police seized 85 kilogram of ganja that was being smuggled in a car. Four suspects took to their heels after abandoning the car amid traffic on the Manapparai-Viralimalai Road.

According to police, a special sub inspector and constable of traffic wing were conducting routine vehicle check up around 11.30 am near Manapparai. They spotted a sedan with New Delhi registration number approaching and signalled it to stop. But the driver sped past them. Grade 2 constable Dinesh Kumar gave chase on a two-wheeler. The pursuit continued for nearly two kilometres into the busy Manapparai town. As the car slowed amid traffic, Dinesh managed to get close to it. However, before he could reach the vehicle, four occupants abandoned it and escaped on foot, disappearing into narrow lanes and byroads.

Meanwhile, a team led by DSP K V Kavya reinforcements reached the spot. Upon searching the abandoned car, police personnel found 42 bundles of ganja in the boot and concealed under the seats. Since the gang had taken away the ignition key, police towed the car to the district crime branch police station. Further investigations revealed the presence of four more registration number plates – two from Kerala and two from Haryana - all turned out to be fake uumbers.

Also an employment ID card belonging to Mariyappan, a Cumbum resident, and Aadhaar copies of two more from the district were also found in the car, police said.