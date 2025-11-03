Standardisation of billing in hospitals: BIS Coimbatore branch invites suggestions

COIMBATORE: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Coimbatore branch, is gathering suggestions and feedback from hospitals and healthcare professionals to design a standard hospital billing procedure.

Officials have said that this framework will soon be established as a standard nationwide and may become mandatory if healthcare providers request it.

Concerns about the inconsistency and lack of clarity in hospital billing practices have been widespread, leading to confusion, disputes, and difficulties in accountability. The absence of uniform billing patterns often results in unclear charges, complicating auditing processes and insurance claims.

The BIS's initiative to standardise billing formats across all healthcare facilities aims to promote uniformity and reduce discrepancies. By unifying billing practices from small clinics to corporate hospitals and including diagnostic services, the BIS hopes to establish a transparent and hassle-free billing system that benefits both healthcare providers and patients," said G Bhavani, Senior Director of BIS Coimbatore Branch.

As part of their "Manak Manthan" initiative, the BIS Coimbatore branch hosted a technical discussion to gather requirements and recommendations for the hospital bill format. Many healthcare professionals, including IMA and academicians, participated in the event, offering valuable suggestions to refine this initiative.