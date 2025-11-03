Tamil Nadu government forms committees to manage endangered species fund

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a governing Committee and an executive Committee to manage the Tamil Nadu Endangered Species Conservation Fund (TNESCF), a Rs 50 crore corpus established to protect and restore endangered species and their habitats.

According to a Government Order issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, the management of the fund has been shifted from the State Forest Development Agency (SFDA) to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), Vandalur.

The move ensures greater scientific and institutional focus.

The Governing Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will steer and guide the fund’s strategic direction, meeting once every four months.

It includes senior officials from key departments such as finance, industries, and environment, along with leading conservation experts and philanthropists like Rohini Nilekani, Mallika Srinivasan, J K Patterson Edward, S Balachandran, and K Jayakumar.