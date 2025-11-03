Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation lets consumers buy own transformers

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has allowed large Low Tension (LT) consumers, who are willing to do so, to procure the distribution transformers needed for them and “adjust the cost in their subsequent bills for consumption”.
The discom has issued a letter recently in this regard to all its chief engineers, citing transformer supply delay due to finalisation of tenders. The letter was to inform the latest rates that can be permitted for procurement by the individual consumers for transformers of different capacities.
The rates for nine different capacities ranged from Rs 1.58 lakh for 16KVA / 11 KVA / 433V capacity to Rs 6.73 lakh for 200 KVA / 22 KV / 433V capacity.
Official sources said such procurement will be allowed for large LT consumers with a power demand of 150 HP (112 kW) or more, or a space of 900 square metres or more.
A TNPDCL official said, “LT consumers who need above 150 HP can buy distribution transformers on their own and adjust the cost in their subsequent bills for consumption.”
Sources said that though a letter, specifying the procurement rates, was issued now, the practice of allowing procurement by consumers has been in place for many months now.
Meanwhile, a few industrialists from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts TNIE spoke to complained about inordinate delay in provisioning electricity supply due to shortage of transformers.
S Murugesh, an industrialist from Alangulam, said he paid Rs 1.56 lakh (for new connection) to the electricity department six months ago but was still awaiting power supply. He said that he applied for industrial service for a PVC pipe manufacturing unit and he bought the machinery for the unit based on the advice by TNPDCL staff in February that connection (electricity service) would be provided.
“The staff members cite shortage of transformers and conductors for the delay. I am repaying the loan without even running my unit,” he said. He further alleged that some staff collected around Rs 30,000 citing various reasons but without providing any receipts.
Another industrialist from Tirunelveli said he had been waiting for the supply (electricity service) for five months. “As per norms, we should be given supply within three months. The staff members simply cite shortage of materials while we are struggling to repay our loans,” he said.
When contacted by TNIE, Chandrasekaran, Chief Engineer of the Tirunelveli region of TNPDCL, said the industrialists would be given service (electricity connection) once the transformers were received. “They can purchase the transformers and other required items on their own. We will pay them later,” he added.
A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE, “We are aware of the shortage of transformers. No new purchase orders have been placed for the past few months. Hence, consumers who are ready to buy transformers can do so at the latest approved rates.”