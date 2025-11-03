Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation lets consumers buy own transformers

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has allowed large Low Tension (LT) consumers, who are willing to do so, to procure the distribution transformers needed for them and “adjust the cost in their subsequent bills for consumption”.

The discom has issued a letter recently in this regard to all its chief engineers, citing transformer supply delay due to finalisation of tenders. The letter was to inform the latest rates that can be permitted for procurement by the individual consumers for transformers of different capacities.

The rates for nine different capacities ranged from Rs 1.58 lakh for 16KVA / 11 KVA / 433V capacity to Rs 6.73 lakh for 200 KVA / 22 KV / 433V capacity.

Official sources said such procurement will be allowed for large LT consumers with a power demand of 150 HP (112 kW) or more, or a space of 900 square metres or more.

A TNPDCL official said, “LT consumers who need above 150 HP can buy distribution transformers on their own and adjust the cost in their subsequent bills for consumption.”

Sources said that though a letter, specifying the procurement rates, was issued now, the practice of allowing procurement by consumers has been in place for many months now.

Meanwhile, a few industrialists from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts TNIE spoke to complained about inordinate delay in provisioning electricity supply due to shortage of transformers.

S Murugesh, an industrialist from Alangulam, said he paid Rs 1.56 lakh (for new connection) to the electricity department six months ago but was still awaiting power supply. He said that he applied for industrial service for a PVC pipe manufacturing unit and he bought the machinery for the unit based on the advice by TNPDCL staff in February that connection (electricity service) would be provided.