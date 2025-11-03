TN to meeting with political parties on November 6 to frame guidelines for public meetings, campaigns

Tamil Nadu

The meeting is being held as per Madras HC’s directions to prevent incidents like the Karur stampede that occurred during a political campaign meeting on September 27.
The meeting, to be held at the State Secretariat, will be chaired by senior Ministers.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has convened a consultative meeting of recognised political parties, parties which have representation in Parliament and the Tamil Nadu Assembly to frame guidelines for conducting public meetings and political campaigns in Tamil Nadu, on November 6.

The consultative meeting is being organised in accordance with the directions of the Madras High Court given recently, to prevent the recurrence of incidents like the stampede in Karur during a political campaign meeting on September 27.

An official release here said invitation letters for participation in this meeting are being sent by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam to the leaders of the above-mentioned political parties.

