TN’s poll race firing on all cylinders, but where is it headed?

State elections are usually a perfect mirror held up to the society in flux, yet in poll-weary Tamil Nadu, it conjures up an eerily blurred image. Never in the past have the political parties in the state looked so diffident. In the halcyon days when two sides of the Dravidian coin fought for domination, the state swayed unabashedly to make one a superhero and the other, almost zilch. Not anymore. The year 2026 is set to be a tumultuous roller coaster ride; heartbeats resonate louder than Ilaiyaraaja’s lively jazz.

Many surmised the Karur tragedy would choke the newborn TVK and bury Vijay’s dreams. Such a miscalculation now gleams with audacious effrontery. In Tamil Nadu’s animated political theatre, Vijay seems to have unfurled an aperture of serendipity for many. It looks like no alliance in the state is insulated from being poached or disintegrated. Loyalty, that antique virtue, has faded into obsolescence.

The principal opposition party and once a safe haven of minority voters, AIADMK is shackled by a coerced dalliance with the BJP. It is navigating a turbulent landscape, a potential realignment of loyalties threatening to wreck its core demographics. EPS knows it well. One should not be surprised if he gains enough courage closer to the elections and ‘dumps’ the national party as a ploy to keep DMK away. You can’t blame them if he and Vijay, twin aspirants to the chief ministerial throne, choose to strike an alliance with a time-tested equal sharing of the top slot.